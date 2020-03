James Vint, 72, was last seen leaving his house on Tibbetts Wick Road and has since failed to return

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A missing man has been reported in Trumbull County.

James Vint, 72, was last seen leaving his Girard home on Tibbetts Wick Road March 7 at 8 p.m. and has since failed to return.

Vint has a diminished mental capacity, a pace maker and no fingers.

The vehicle involved is a 2007 Kia Optima. The car is gold colored with the plate number DAQ4577.

If you see Vint, call the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unite at 1-866-693-9171 or 911.