WEATHERSFIELD, Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A local man was indicted Wednesday on several child sex charges.

Thomas Shepherd, 26, of Girard was charged with nine counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images and one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

The incident happened in Weathersfield Township in September of last year, according to court records.

The criminal complaint said that Shepherd did publish and disseminate obscene material that has a minor portrayed. The complaint also said that Shepherd photographed a minor in a state of nudity and that he did create, record, photograph, and publish material that shows a minor participating in sexual activity.

No other further details were provided by police.

Shepherd’s arraignment is scheduled for Thursday morning.