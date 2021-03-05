Girard man indicted by grand jury for fourth OVI charge in six years

The defendant has two previous convictions in Austintown and one in Girard

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Girard man was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury on a fourth OVI charge after being arrested for OVI in January.

Patrick Thomas McGrogan, 38, of Stambaugh, faces two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs after he was arrested Jan. 17 by troopers with the Canfield Barracks of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Court records said he was pulled over at Mile Marker 4 on Interstate 680. Records do not list a time.

He has been free on bond since his Jan. 22 arraignment.

The charge is a fourth degree-felony because it his fourth OVI offense in 10 years.

The indictment said McGrogan has been convicted of OVI for arrests Jan. 13, 2018 and Dec. 23, 2015 in Austintown and Aug. 27, 2014 in Girard Municipal Court.

In the 2018 case, McGrogan was sentenced to six months in the county jail in Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown with all but 10 days and placed on one year of probation. His license was suspended for two years.

In that case, he was also pulled over by state troopers, and in the Girard case, he was cited by Liberty police.