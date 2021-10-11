Girard man facing prostitution charge following human trafficking task force investigation

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, (WKBN) – A Girard man is facing charges, including compelling prostitution, following an investigation by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

William Doran, 48, is charged with compelling prostitution, attempted illegal assembly and possessing criminal tools.

According to the Morning Journal, Doran agreed to have sex with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl, who had run away from foster care.

The incident happened September 30, according to court documents.

Doran was arraigned Oct. 7 in Columbiana County Court where bond was set at $20,000. He is scheduled to be back in court Oct. 21.

The judge ordered Doran to not have contact with any juvenile.