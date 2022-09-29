WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation that began over the summer of 2020.

A Trumbull County grand jury returned an indictment against Scott Sharples, 23, on 10 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or perfomance and one count of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor charges.

Sharples was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Wednesday. He appeared in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas for his arraignment Thursday, and a pretrial was set for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 5 in Judge Wyatt McKay’s courtroom.

According to the indictment, the alleged crime happened on Sept. 15, 2020. The indictment states that Sharple was found with images of girls about 4 to 12 years old who were nude or involved in sex acts.

Girard police were contacted after an investigation by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children identified an IP address from an address in Girard. According to a Girard police report, the IP address had been used to upload eight files to a Dropbox account. Those files included images and videos of young naked girls, the report stated.

Police said there was also a file containing an Excel spreadsheet that contained typed communications that appeared to reference the trading of the images.