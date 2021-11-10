Girard man facing charges following assault and scuffle with police

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Arresting 37-year-old Jason Duecaster was not easy after police say he refused medical treatment, was taken to the hospital and then had a temper tantrum in the emergency room waiting area.

According to a police report, officers were called about 9 a.m. Wednesday to the 600 block of Trumbull Avenue on reports of an assault.

When officers arrived, a woman, who was barefoot at a nearby car wash, told officers that Duecaster hit her in the face with a pan and threw her out of the mobile home they were living in. Police noted the woman had an injury to her face and that it was bleeding.

EMS was called to treat the woman’s injuries, but she refused treatment, according to the police report.

When police went to the home to confront Duecaster, they say he initially refused to come out and pulled an AC unit from the window near the door and placed his own handcuffs on his wrists.

Officers took Duecaster into custody but his compliant nature quickly changed, according to the report. He argued with officers, complained of chest pains but refused treatment by EMS.

At the police station, officers say Duecaster became combative and tore a shackle off the wall of the cell.

Once at the Trumbull County Jail, Duecaster was refused booking due to a cut under his arm that he said must have happened during the altercation with the woman and he was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center where he refused treatment, yelled at police and medical staff while in the waiting room and sat down on the floor and would not get up, the report stated.

He was finally released from the hospital by refusing treatment and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of domestic violence and disorderly conduct.