Girard man faces felony charges, accused of raping juvenile

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard man is facing felony charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Christopher Curlee pleaded not guilty to two rape charges in Girard Municipal Court.

His bond was set at $250,000.

No bond was set on an additional probation violation charge.

According to a criminal complaint, the alleged crimes happened over several years, beginning when the victim was under the age of 10.

A judge ordered Curlee not to have any contact with the victim.

He is due back in court on June 23 for a preliminary hearing.