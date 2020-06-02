Girard man convicted of making threats against Obama turns himself in on extortion warrant

A Girard man who has a history with state and federal authorities turned himself in to police Monday on a federal warrant for extortion

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard man who has a history with state and federal authorities turned himself in to police Monday on a federal warrant for an extortion charge.

According to a report from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Christopher Gembicki showed up at the jail Saturday to turn himself in on a warrant from the U.S. Marshals Office.

Gembicki was taken into custody at the jail and booked on the warrant. Jail records show he was released Monday.

The report did not detail the extortion charge.

Gembicki was convicted of threatening President Barrack Obama on Facebook in 2014. He was then arrested on a probation violation in 2019 after police say they found him parked illegally in a handicap spot in Weathersfield Township.

Jail records show Gembicki has been booked into the Trumbull County nine times since 2005.