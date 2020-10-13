Girard man charged after drinking 12 beers and shooting at rats in backyard, police say

The man denied shooting the gun at first, but later admitted to dealing with his house's rat problem

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a drunk man who admitted to shooting at rats in his Girard backyard is now facing charges.

Officers responded to the 100 block of S. Davis St. just after 2 a.m. Tuesday after several reports of shots heard in the area.

Police said they could see two men shooting in the backyard.

Dray Persin, 30, came out of the front door and when officers asked him what was going on, he told them he didn’t shoot any guns but he did have 12 beers that night, according to a police report.

A teen boy who was also at the house told police otherwise, however. He said Persin had been standing on the back porch, shooting into the backyard. The teen told police Persin’s house has a rat problem and he was shooting at the rats, according to the report.

Persin later admitted to shooting at the rats in his backyard, police said.

Officers said they found the guns inside the house and shell casings on the back porch.

Persin is facing charges of using a weapon while intoxicated and discharging a firearm within city limits.

More stories from WKBN.com: