YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Girard man is in the Mahoning County Jail on a robbery warrant.

Brian Butler, 27, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on the charge, which is a second-degree felony. He was taken into custody Monday in the municipal court and was given a $15,000 bond following his arraignment.

Butler is wanted for a May 21 robbery in the 500 block of Dickson Avenue. A man reported that when he went to his car, he was hit from behind and knocked out.

When the man woke up, he was at a home in Boardman. He got a ride back to Dickson Avenue to get his car and discovered a handgun and $2,000 cash he had inside the car were gone.

The man told police he suspected Butler because they have had a feud.

The man’s face was red and swollen when he made his initial statement to police, reports said.

Police filed the charge against Butler on Dec. 14, court records show.

Butler will have a preliminary hearing Monday, according to court records.