Girard man accused of threatening teen with knife after argument over Mountain Dew

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard man is facing a felony charge after police say he threatened a teen during a fight Tuesday evening.

According to a police report, officers arrived at a home in the 300 block of Taylor Ave. around 5:30 p.m. following a call from the alleged victim and his stepmother.

The 16-year-old said Charles Mahoney, 39, grabbed his neck, pushed him into the basement wall of the home and punched him repeatedly after the teen refused to go to Trumbull Party Mart to buy Mahoney a bottle of Mountain Dew.

The teen reported that during the argument, Mahoney grabbed a large knife and lunged at him. He told police that he thought Mahoney was going to kill him.

According to the report, others in the home witnessed the incident. Police seized the knife as evidence.

Police arrested Mahoney and charged him with felonious assault. He is being held on $5,000 bond.