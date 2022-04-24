YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Girard man is in the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault after a police officer who was trying to break up a fight Saturday night had his leg broken.

Aidan Warga, 21, is expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal court.

Warga was arrested about 10:30 p.m. after police were called to try break up a fight outside a West Federal Street bar.

A police spokesman said three people were fighting in the bar and were kicked out. They continued fighting outside and police were then called.

As an officer went to handcuff one of the men fighting, the spokesman said Warga rushed the officer and tackled him, breaking his leg in the process.

Citations were issued to the other men who were fighting, the spokesman said.

Warga was named one of WKBN’s Big 22 contenders in 2018, honoring the best local football players.