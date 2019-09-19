Girard laundromat evacuated after 92-year-old driver crashes into building

Police are investigating, and OVI charges may be pending

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – People doing laundry inside a laundromat in Girard were forced to evacuate the building Wednesday after a car crashed into a wall.

The crash happened at the Laundry Baskets laundromat on W. Broadway Avenue.

Firefighters say they first got a call about an explosion and smoke, but when they arrived, they found a car crashed into the back of the building and the 92-year-old driver standing outside of the car.

The driver, identified as Emmor Snyder, will be cited with failure to control, according to police. Possible OVI charges are pending.

The building was evacuated, and all the utilities were turned off. Firefighters returned the items that were in the dryers to customers.

The crash is under investigation.