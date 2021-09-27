Girard Intermediate School principal, teacher react to National Blue Ribbon award

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday afternoon at Girard Intermediate School, fourth grade social studies class was studying the areas around Ohio.

The lesson comes after last week’s announcement that Girard Intermediate had been names a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.

“It’s very exciting. It’s such as honor,” Kadel said. She has been teaching at Girard Intermediate and its predecessor Tod Woods School for 27 years. “This community really is like a family and that’s actually part of our motto is family, and it is so true, and it really is a testament to the entire community and the school district.”

“We were nominated for a Blue Ribbon award based off of our high achievement,” said Julianna Ware, Girard Intermediate’s principal.

It was hard to get her talk about the school’s achievement, but she eventually did.

Ware: “But in 2019, we are overall an A.”

Boney: “You almost seem shy to say that. Why would you? Why don’t you scream to the sky?”

Ware: “Because I think that the test scores unfortunately sometimes are the number one focus and really think that our students and our families and out communities deserve more than just those test scores.”

Ware says Girard Intermediate focuses on the students — emotionally and socially. And they look at all the school’s programs.

“What does our STEAM Program look like? What does our arts program look like? Those are things that aren’t tested,” she said.

But Ware says at Girard Intermediate, they focus on both the tested and untested/

“We are shouting from the rooftops that we are finally and have that recognition for National Blue Ribbon Award, but it’s more than just that,” Ware said. “That we really are special across the board.”