Girard Intermediate Middle School receives proclamation for its academic excellence award

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Girard Intermediate Middle School was presented with a proclamation from State Senator Sandra O'Brien.

WKBN

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard Intermediate Middle School was presented with a proclamation from State Senator Sandra O’Brien.

It commended the school for its Blue Ribbon Award.

It said Girard was deserving of praise for the distinction and also saluted the teachers, staff and students for their hard work.

The Blue Ribbon Award recognizes schools for their academic excellence and/or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Girard Intermediate Middle School was among the 325 schools nationally which were named a Blue Ribbon School.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com