Girard golf outing proceeds benefit local heroes

GRIARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Golf, good times and helping local veterans: It’s all coming together today for the Veterans’ Outreach 6th Annual Golf Scramble.

It’s happening at the Mahoning Country Club in Girard.

First though, there was a check presentation.

An $8,500 donation came from the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Poker Run which happened last month.

There’s also time to look over a basket raffle today. At the same time more than 100 golfers are hitting the links.

All proceeds will benefit local veterans.

