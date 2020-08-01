Girard Fire Department faces staff reduction

Union President Brian Pearson said the move eliminates part-time staff and callbacks

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard’s firefighter union Local 1220 announced there will be staff reductions.

The union said it may leave the city with fewer firefighters and paramedics.

Union President Brian Pearson said the move eliminates part-time staff and callbacks. Callbacks are when firefighters would be called in from home for second emergency.

He said the department has to follow the orders of the chief and the administration.

“But at the same time, we know that adequate staffing is critical to public safety and that’s especially true during a global pandemic,” Pearson said.

He also said they’re going to advocate for four firefighters per truck.

More stories from WKBN.com: