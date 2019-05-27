Girard family sheds light on living with Huntington's disease Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) - A family in Girard is hoping to shed some light on a rare degenerative disease that has greatly impacted their lives.

Huntington's disease is a progressive brain disorder that causes uncontrolled movements, emotional problems and loss of mental abilities.

David Loomis was diagnosed with Huntington's disease 10 years ago. His father and grandmother both had the disorder.

"Everything that happens to me, I know happens for the best and God takes care of me," David said.

The disease causes David to have a lot of body movements, but he certainly has not lost his personality.

"Most people won't come up and sit by me because they say, 'why is he moving?' unless they know me," he said.

Children of parents with the disease have a 50% chance of getting it too.

"It started to be scary, but the more I go through it year by year, the worse it gets and it's harder for me," said Kirstie Loomis, David's daughter.

This has not stopped her or her father from doing things they love.

"It doesn't stop you. Just keep going, that's just what I'm learning from him," she said.

David's other daughter, April Snyder, has not been diagnosed. She said it's hard to watch her father and sister go through this.

She said the brain disorder changes who people are, but they are still your loved ones.

"He's amazing, but there are differences," April said.

Kirstie's daughter, Sky McCloskey, just graduated from high school. She worries about leaving her mother when she goes to college.

"It's kind of scary because it's my mom. You don't ever want to lose your mom," she said.

Although Sky knows she has a high chance of getting Huntington's, she does not want to get tested.

"You can't cure it. You can't stop it. I don't want it to be all I think about," Sky said.

For now, the family is dedicated to raising awareness about the disorder.

"They are great people. My grandpa and my mom, they live their life to the fullest. They don't worry about what's going to happen in the future. They're just doing everything they can while they still can," Sky said.

Sky hosted a walk in 2018 as her senior project to raise awareness for Huntington's disease. She plans to continue raising awareness and supporting her family every step of the way.