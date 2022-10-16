GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – One family is safe thanks to their neighbor after a fire broke out in their house early Sunday morning.

Crews were alerted to the fire after a neighbor called 911.

Liberty and Girard Fire Departments responded to the single digit block Maple Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Crews were on scene for a few hours putting out the flames.

The neighbor tells First News he saw smoke coming from the attic.

The residents in the house say they were unaware of the fire, according to Girard Fire Chief Petruzzi.

Chief Petruzzi says the damage to the home was extensive. Thankfully, everyone inside got out safely.

Red Cross was contacted to help the family find a place to stay.

No cause has been determined at this time.