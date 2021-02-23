Girard dentist offering free dental care to uninsured children Friday

The annual one-day event provides free dental care to children who would not be able to get it otherwise

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – On Friday, a local dentist is offering free dental care to underprivileged children and there are still plenty of spots open.

February is National Children’s Dental Health Month. Dentists across the country host Give Kids a Smile events to offer free dental care to children who would not be able to get it otherwise.

“An attempt to provide dentistry care for children that fall through the cracks. A lot of families are struggling these days, the economy being what it is and now compounded with coronavirus, a lot of families struggle to make ends meet,” Dr. Paul Bertolasio said.

For more than a decade, the American Dental Association has encouraged these events to provide dental care to children who don’t have insurance coverage.

This is the fourth year Bertolasio’s Girard office has hosted a Give Kids a Smile event.

He said many children have access to routine dental care because their parents have insurance through their job or the government. This event is for children who are uninsured.

“The kids in the middle that have mom and dad working, scraping by but not really have any health coverage, it gets really hard to send the kids to the dentist,” Bertolasio said. “It gets put on the back burner. This is an opportunity to get some stuff done.”

There’s still room on Bertolasio’s schedule for about 30 more kids to get dental care.

The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Friday at his office at 26 E. Wilson Ave. in Girard.

Kids typically get a cleaning and an X-ray exam. Extractions and fillings have also been done in the past for children who needed them.

If you would like to register, all you need to do is call Bertolasio’s office at 330-545-2000 and schedule an appointment.

They’re also looking for any dental professionals who would like to volunteer to help out that day. You can call the same number if you’d like to volunteer.