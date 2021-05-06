Girard churches celebrate National Day of Prayer with prayer drive-thru

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Pastors in Girard and their congregations were the hands and feet of God on Thursday. They were just one of many across the nation celebrating National Day of Prayer.

The Girard Ministerial Association led community members in prayer at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Girard by having a prayer drive-thru until 6 p.m.

“We are gonna pray for people that stop by. We have snacks — Jesus fed people, we’re hoping to feed them too. We have a drive-thru — if people don’t have time to stop, they can swing through and say a prayer for them. We’ll just pray for people as they go by,” said Pastor Rhonda Gallagher, Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.

The tradition of the National Day of Prayer originated with the Continental Congress in 1775.