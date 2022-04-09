LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Higher Ground, a youth group with Unity Spiritual Centre, helped during a special clean-up event in Liberty on Saturday morning.

The team started with a breakfast, then went outside and cleaned up not only the church grounds but ditches alongside Naylor Lloyd Road.

Larry Elderedge, who serves as a board member for the center, says the earth is part of their doctrine.

“We believe that the Earth is part of our spirituality and so that spirituality is something we enjoy doing, we enjoy being part of mother Earth and that kind of thing. It’s part of our doctrine,” Elderedge said.

The Geauga-Trumbull Solid Waste Management donated safety vests, gloves, picker tools and trash bags for the team.