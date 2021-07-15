Girard care center looking for school supply donations for August giveaway

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Emmanuel Community Care Center in Girard is holding their school supply giveaway again this year.

It’s for students K through 12 in Girard, Liberty, Mineral Ridge and McDonald.

They are in the process of gathering the supplies and filling up backpacks. Families can call during the first week of August if they are need of anything.

Organizers say this is an event they love to do because it helps out so many families.

“We know that getting school supplies for kids is a very expensive process for families, and if we can help a little bit, it’s just one way we can help serve the community and the failies that come to us,” said Sister Jean Orsuto, director of the center.

The center is looking for donations of the following items: