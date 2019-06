The bakery opened just one year ago

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular new bakery in Girard announced that it is closing.

Rinaldi Bakery opened last year and quickly became a local favorite with homemade donuts and other pastries.

The family-owned business on Churchill Road announced on Facebook that it is closing. The owner’s wife is having health issues, the post said.

It is with great sadness that we announce we are closing. My wife is experiencing some health issues which are creating… Posted by Rinaldi's Bakery on Thursday, June 27, 2019

All cake orders will be fulfilled.