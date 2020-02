The company will be hiring up to eight people now before adding a second shift by the end of the year

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A company in Girard announced an expansion on Thursday that will mean more jobs this year.

The Italian owned Prisma Integration on Harry Street added a 9,000 square-foot electrical panel construction shop.

Prisma Integration makes and installs plant automation systems.