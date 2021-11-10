Girard police investigate possible theft of package after delivery

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to investigate a potential theft of a package right after it was delivered.

On Thursday, police say the driver of a newer model, white Chevy Traverse took a package from the porch of a home on the 100 block of Cheyenne Drive.

The driver was seen by neighbors and on surveillance camera backing into the victim’s driveway shortly after a FedEx truck left the home.

The driver was then seen taking the package and driving off.

According to a police report, the man who lived there was not expecting a delivery so he was unsure as to what had been taken. He was unable to find out more about the package from FedEx.

Police say it is unknown if anything was stolen or if it was a wrong delivery. The victim was advised to contact police if he was able to determine what was taken.