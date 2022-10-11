HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A large puffball is growing in a yard in Hubbard.

The homeowner said she started noticing the puffball getting bigger in her landscaping on Saul Drive about two weeks ago, and it’s just gotten bigger ever since. Others have grown there before but never this big, she said.

She plans to just leave it alone and see how big it gets.

According to National Park Service, puffballs are white fungal spheres that come in a variety of sizes. They can grow up to a foot in diameter and this one is almost there!