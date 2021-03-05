Giant Eagle to host virtual supplier diversity week

The company wants to provide a platform for both local and national diverse vendors to showcase their products for Giant Eagle merchants

(WKBN) – Giant Eagle announced Friday that it will partner with ECRM to host its first-ever Supplier Diversity week, providing a platform for both local and national diverse vendors to showcase their products for Giant Eagle merchants.

The company considers items to be carried across its more than 200 supermarkets.

“We are passionate about discovering high-quality, unique items that represent all those living in the

communities we serve,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski. “Our upcoming Supplier

Diversity week will enable us to expand our development and support of diverse suppliers as we work to build meaningful partnerships.”

Giant Eagle hopes that the virtual event will lead to meaningful progress in numerous ways, including supporting the retailer’s commitment to double the number of Black-owned businesses it works with each year for the next five years.

Minorities, women, veteran, LGBTQ and disability-owned businesses with retail-ready products or fresh ideas are encouraged to submit their information for consideration by March 12 on their website.

Giant Eagle is interested in exploring a variety of items including health, beauty and wellness products, general merchandise and grocery items.

Once event applications are submitted, Giant Eagle will review and select the vendors with whom they will schedule further interactions through the company’s virtual platform from May 3 to 6.

Information for suppliers who are not chosen to participate in the Supplier Diversity week event will still be accessible through RangeMe, an ECRM company and the industry-standard online product sourcing platform, and may be reviewed by Giant Eagle as the company’s product assortment needs evolve in the future.

“As we search for new and innovative items, we are excited to build partnerships with both established brands as well as those that may just be starting out,” Jablonowski said. “In order to foster vendor diversity, we must support up and coming vendors and help them understand the steps they must take to become retail ready to ultimately find a place on our shelves and in the homes of those we mutually serve.”