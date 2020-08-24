Giant Eagle to hire over 100 in Youngstown area

The positions available are both part and full time at Giant Eagle supermarkets and GetGo locations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Giant Eagle is looking to hire 125 people in the Youngstown area.

Personal shoppers for curbside service is just one of the positions available, along with deli and prepared food clerks, cashiers, pharmacy technicians and more.

Interested candidates can visit jobs.gianteagle.com for more information about open positions and submit an application.

Giant Eagle is also holding regular, virtual hiring events. Information about upcoming events can be found at jobs.gianteagle.com/recruiting-events.