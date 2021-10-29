Giant Eagle settles in landmark opioid lawsuit involving Trumbull County

Attorneys and staff associated with a federal trial of pharmacies, CVS, Walgreens, Giant Eagle and Walmart leave the Carl B. Stokes Federal Courthouse in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. The pharmacies are being sued by Ohio counties Lake and Trumbull for their part in the opioid crisis. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

(WKBN) – Giant Eagle is settling in an opioid lawsuit filed by Trumbull County and other Ohio communities.

The company released the following statement Friday:

Giant Eagle, a regional grocery/pharmacy chain, is proud of the work its pharmacies do in these communities. While Giant Eagle denies it was a cause of the opioid crisis, it recognizes the severity of the crisis, its impact on the public and the hard work of the public officials working to address the harms. This epidemic affects every community in Ohio without regard to race, religion or socioeconomic status. Rather than continue to put resources into litigation, Giant Eagle intends to continue helping the communities in which it operates to address the opioid crisis in a productive way.

The lawsuit contends that pharmacy chains like CVS, Walgreens, Giant Eagle and Walmart have played a role in the state’s opioid crisis, which has cost communities like Trumbull County billions.

The pharmacies have argued that all they did was fill legal prescriptions and they cannot be held responsible for addictions.

Giant Eagle did not release details of the settlement.