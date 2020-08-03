Giant Eagle recalls onions over salmonella concerns

Some bulk and bagged Spanish onions, white onions and red onions are being recalled

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Giant Eagle is recalling some onion products over concerns that they may contain salmonella.

Some bulk and bagged Spanish onions, white onions and red onions are being recalled.

The PC/PLU/NDC numbers are 4093, 4663, 3286 and 4082.

Customers who have purchased the affected products since June 6 and still have them should throw them away. You can also bring a receipt to a local store of a refund.

For questions, customers may contact Onions52 customer service desk at (801) 773-0630 Monday – Friday MST, or by email customerservice@onions52.com.

Onions are part of a nationwide recall impacting a California distributor.

Thomson International Inc. of Bakersfield, California is recalling Red, Yellow, White, and Sweet Yellow Onions shipped from May 1, 2020 through the present. The onions are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.