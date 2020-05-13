Giant Eagle offering celebrity chef cooking tutorials

Breaking News
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Giant Eagle is working to help people refine their cooking skills while they are stuck at home.

The grocery chain is now offering an online cooking series featuring celebrity chefs such as Jeff Muro, Alex Guarnaschelli, Buddy Valstro, and Adam Richman.

The four experts share their favorite recipes made with fresh, affordable ingredients.

You can watch the lessons and download the recipes for free. You can even order everything you need for curbside pickup from Giant Eagle.

