Giant Eagle makes changes to keep customers, employees safe during COVID-19 spread

(WKBN) – Giant Eagle is making several changes to protect customers and staff amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company’s rollout of plexiglass and social distancing floor indicators in its Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo locations is nearly complete. Additionally, the company continues the variety of sanitization efforts that include, but are not limited to, having team members clean their specific work areas multiple times a day and having others whose sole job responsibility is to rigorously sanitize the store.

Starting Sunday, Giant Eagle and Market District stores will close at 9 p.m. every night. The store will open at 7 a.m., but the 6 a.m. hour is reserved Monday through Wednesday for those 60 and older, differently-abled or immune-compromised.

Similarly, GetGo has adjusted operating hours at many of its locations, depending on the needs of its individual communities. GetGo guests are encouraged to visit www.GetGoCafe.com/store-locator to find their local operating hours.

Giant Eagle’s corporate spokesperson confirmed that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19, and it is likely that additional confirmed cases are likely.

“In these instances, the company’s priorities will be to ensure that those affected are cared for, that the company exceeds industry requirements in its efforts to thoroughly sanitize all potentially affected work areas, and that all activities are done in accordance with the guidance of authorities including the Centers for Disease Control and County Health Departments,” read a statement from the company.

Giant Eagle plans to post any coronavirus-related updates on its website.

Giant Eagle also announced efforts to help Feeding America network regional food banks continue their support of community members impacted by the spread of COVID-19. Throughout the company’s northeast Ohio locations, Giant Eagle is extending the Harvest for Hunger campaign for the foreseeable future, giving guests the opportunity to provide relief to individuals and families in need.

Donations can be made at all Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo locations and through the Giant Eagle Curbside Pickup and Delivery website. Giant Eagle will match all companywide donations going forward up to $250,000.