Giant Eagle closing on Easter to thank employees

Employees have been working around-the-clock restocking shelves during the pandemic

(WKBN) – Giant Eagle announced it will be closed Easter Sunday, April 12.

This includes grocery stores and GetGo locations.

The grocer wants to give all of its workers a chance to spend time with their families.

“Our team members have been working around the clock to provide a safe shopping environment for our guests and to ensure access to essential food, fuel and medicines, and we cannot thank them enough for their heroic efforts throughout this pandemic,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski.

The stores will close Saturday at 9 p.m. and reopen Monday morning.