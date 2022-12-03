BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Angels for Animals is inviting everyone to shop for a cause this holiday season with their 20th annual Antique, Collectibles and Christmas Sale.

The sale is all made possible through donations and volunteers.

“It’s amazing because people, first of all they donate — we had people in here yesterday purchasing who had donated items worth hundreds and hundreds of dollars, and they’re in here buying more,” said volunteer Sarah Carroll.

All the proceeds go right back into the shelter and helps with costs — every time a cat gets rescued, it costs Angels for Animals $400 for intake processing.

“It’s just so expensive, and particularly these days where so many people are abandoning their pets because they can’t afford to take care of them, just having the resources to be able to provide support for the animals is really important,” Carroll said.

“We are asked to save thousands of them and so each one of them are very expensive endeavors to take under our wing, but we want to save all of them because every dog and cat deserves a permanent loving home,” said Angels for Animals founder Diane Less.

The event began on Friday with an early bird special.

“We had an awesome turnout last night, we had 150 people here for the early bird so right there we raised $750 for the shelter so we can save two cats,” Less said.

The sale will also be available Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and during shelter hours on Dec. 10 and 17 at the Andrews Hall at Angels for Animals.