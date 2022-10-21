WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Halloween is almost here, and the Trumbull County Historical Society is taking spooky season to the next level.

The historical society is hosting its last ghost walk of the season, and they are highlighting a famous deceased family from Warren.

It’s the last chance to experience the annual Trumbull County ghost walk at First Presbyterian Church. The Trumbull County Historical Society collaborated with the Fine Arts Council to make this ghost walk possible. It’s an interactive and fun way to tell the stories of our ancestors.

The theme for this year is Perkins Family Ghost Walk. The Perkins Family is a famous family from Warren who experienced a lot of tragedy years ago. From the church, a tour guide will lead you through many historical landmarks in Trumbull including The Kinsman House and City Hall.

It informs many things about who we are as a people as a community by remembering those that came before us in those specific communities that is why we continue to do this for 30-40 years running,” said Ryan Maclennan of the Trumbull County Historical Society.

Each location has different actors portraying Perkins Family Members and telling their stories.

The tour will last about an hour and a half.

“It’s not scary its really just about informing people in this community and surrounding people who have lived here and their stories whether it be in this case the Perkins Family is often tragic, but its not intended to scare its intended to inform,” Maclennan said.

The ghost walk starts tonight at 6:30pm in front of the First Presbyterian Church. Guided Tours leave every fifteen minutes. Tickets can be purchased at door, adults $10 children $5.