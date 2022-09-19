GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters are crediting a Girard woman’s quick actions for keeping fire damage at her home to a minimum.

The fire occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday at a house on Crumlin Avenue.

Girard Fire Chief Jim Petruzzi says the fire appears to have started in a dryer in the basement.

Petruzzi says the woman noticed her house was filling with smoke, called 911 right away, and got herself and her dogs out of the house – which he says is exactly what she was supposed to do.

“Her actions and quick dispatch and quick response kept the fire to a minimum, and she was able to stay at her house last night,” says Petruzzi.

He says the damage was contained to the dryer and small area around it.

No one was injured.