YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Finally, communities that are usually ignored by those in Washington are getting another look after new funding became available to get their internet up to speed, Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown said Tuesday.

Brown and his colleagues discussed an announcement made by President Joe Biden on Monday that more than $40 billion would be distributed across the country to deliver high-speed internet in places where there is either no service or where service is too slow. It was made possible by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

As part of his announcement Monday, Biden pledged that every household in the nation would have access by 2030 using cables made in the U.S.

Ohio will receive nearly $794 million to bring high-speed internet to 183,000 Ohio households. The money will be distributed through the governor’s office, which must meet several benchmarks set into place to use the funding.

The investment comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program, a $42.45 billion allocation that is administered by the National Technology and Information Administration (NTIA). Ohio has already received $5 million in initial BEAD funding.

The issue of a lack of internet access is nothing new, particularly in Trumbull County where pockets of the county are not covered by internet service providers. WKBN spoke to providers about the issue last year, and some providers said it was cost-prohibitive to install the infrastructure in sparsely populated areas.

There is a regional solution in the works — the “Middle Mile Backbone” project. The idea is to install a high-speed fiber line along nearly 100 miles of Route 11, from Lake Erie to the Ohio River, and then build off of that down the major highways.

Steve Kristan, the broadband coordinator with the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, said the bulk of the allocation announced Monday will likely be targeted at digital equity rather than Middle Mile projects, but there may be opportunities to bring access to rural areas with funding. Kristan said how the funding will be distributed is still in the air, but the funding is a big deal to the state in its efforts to increase digital equity.

When asked Tuesday about the Middle Mile Backbone project, Sen. Brown said local lawmakers will be looking at projects like these to see where funding may be needed.

“When I hear from people that they have some need of an uncompleted project, or those areas that have just been left behind, ignored all along, so I’ll continue to work with the administration on this, with the House delegation and with local communities that show the need that these investment dollars will bring,” he said. “And clearly this kind of money, this volume, or this amount of money, means that Trumbull County will gain — especially areas north like Mespo and even southern, more populous parts of the country where there’s holes in broadband, we want to fill them.”

Brown added that the funding will create more trade jobs during the installation of the infrastructure needed to get the state up to speed.

“These are jobs that you can’t outsource. It’ll be a massive installation project. It will reach the kind of communities that so often get passed over for investment and ignored by Washington and frankly, exploited by Wall Street,” he said. “That’s why this is so, so important — to create the construction and installation jobs in the short-term and grow the economy in the long-term.”

Mitchell Landrieu, senior advisor to the president, also discussed the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program on Tuesday. He said nearly 1 million Ohioans have signed up for it, but he believes others qualify as well. Those who are at or below 200 percent of the poverty level can get free or reduced bills for high-speed internet by signing up at www.getinternet.gov.