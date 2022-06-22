WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The future of transit service in Trumbull County is still up in the air.

Commissioners met Wednesday to review a new plan for when the WRTA funds run out this December. The goal is to provide door-to-door rides to all residents, not just those in Warren.

Right now, the Trumbull County Transport and the Senior Levy provide those rides, but only to the elderly and disabled. One plan is to combine forces and apply for grants to get the money needed.

“To continue this service, I honestly feel we need more than $1.1 million. We need somewhere around $1.3, $1.4, like Commissioner Fenchko has said, we’re not doing the general public anymore. I was doing the general public at one time, we’re not at this point. We don’t have the money,” said Trumbull County Transport Director Mike Salamone.

The new plan would be funded from an ODOT grant and money from the county’s American Rescue Plan.