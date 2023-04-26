YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Calvin Center in Youngstown is getting ready for this year’s annual May Day Festival. It’s happening this weekend.

There will be food trucks, musicians and community workshops, and you can’t forget the May Pole Dance!

Calvin Center owner Erin Timms says the celebration is meant to unify the community.

“To get all these different groups to come together and have an open dialogue about how we can make some changes or just be in the community together,” Timms said.

The festival is free and runs Saturday and Sunday between noon and 6 p.m.

West Avenue between Mahoning Avenue and Marshall Street will be closed all weekend for the event.