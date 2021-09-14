Get health screenings at the Eastwood Mall on Tuesday

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Eastwood Mall is hosting a Health and Wellness Expo Tuesday.

It starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. and encourages active and healthy lifestyles by providing people with the opportunity to connect with community resources.

The expo includes more than 30 local healthcare providers and vendors.

“We started this a few years ago, primarily for employees, and when we relocated our corporate office to the Eastwood Mall, we figured ‘Why not offer this to the entire community?’ And right now more than ever, educating our employees and our community about health and wellness is so important to us,” said Cafaro Company representative Melanie Cann.

They are offering a variety of different on-site health screenings.

People can get BMI, spinal, vision, sleep apnea and blood pressure screenings. Glucose testing is also available, as well as an on-site mammography center in the Eastwood Event Center parking lot.

Steward Health will be on-site offering blood pressure screenings and have a surgeon available to answer questions.

“We’ll also have one of our general and robotic-trained surgeons here for a couple hours for an Ask-a-Doc booth, so if anyone has any questions they can come and ask him. We’ll also have our new 3D mobile mammography center here on site taking walk-in mammograms from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., so anyone interested can bring their I.D. and insurance card and have that done,” said Steward Health marketing director Alexa Polinski.

She said that while some people may have put off preventative screenings, Steward Health is excited to get into their communities and make preventative care accessible.

Southwoods Health is one of the vendors at the event.

“We’re based in Mahoning County but we really want to get out here in Trumbull County and let people know what services we provide. We provide surgery, imaging, cardiology, pain management, primacy care services and three express cares now open,” said Southwoods CNO Angela Kerns.

She said they also have COVID-19 testing available at their express care locations.

People can also get a flu shot vaccine from CVS and a $100 Visa giftcard for getting a COVID-19 vaccine at the event.

The event takes place in Center Court.