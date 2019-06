YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fugitive from Georgia was caught in Youngstown Friday morning and is now being held in the Mahoning County Jail.

U.S. Marshals said they arrested 30-year-old LaDarryl Crowder around 8 a.m. at a home on New York Avenue.

Crowder was wanted on warrants out of Carrol County, Georgia for making terroristic threats.

Authorities received a tip that he was in the area.

Police say they also found drugs and guns in the home.