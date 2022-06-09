WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you see people walking around Warren this weekend with a GPS in hand, they’re one of the hundreds participating in the “Ohio GeoClash and Festival” weekend.

The event will include several events that run from Thursday to Saturday. A grand prize drawing is planned for Saturday.

“You can come to big events or you can just play it casually throughout the weekend. The whole goal is to find little hidden treasures in the world and enjoy the experiences along the way,” said Ian Lengel, a spokesperson for Ohio Geocaching Association.

All game cards must be turned in by 3 p.m. on Saturday for counting.

Geocaching is a type of treasure hunt where people look for hidden treasures by following online clues and GPS devices.