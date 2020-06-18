Generations Cafe in Columbiana gets curbside parking spots to make pick-up easier

There's limited parking in the area, so the coffee shop was worried curbside pick-up wouldn't be possible

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Businesses across the country have been providing curbside pick-up because of COVID-19. A coffee shop in Columbiana was worried it wasn’t going to be able to do that.

Generations Cafe on Main Street reopened Monday and this time, it added curbside pick-up to its menu.

One of the big issues the shop faces is limited parking in the area. So the owners went to the city and asked for three parking spots in front of the shop.

Generations Cafe was given two spots to use solely for curbside pick-up.

“It’s been awesome,” Lisa Schwartz said. “If it’s been curbside, where we actually come out and deliver to the car, or if it’s just where they’re coming in and placed the order over the phone and they’re coming in to pay, it’s been very helpful just to have those spots open to make it easier for them to run in and run out.”

Schwartz said the city has given every business the option to reach out if it’s interested in getting a designated parking spot during this time.