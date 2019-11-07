General Motors meets with UAW members to talk about buyout, retirement options

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – General Motors wanted to talk with all members of the United Auto Workers who hadn’t taken transfers.

The meeting was also attended by some who had and were back in town.

The company invited them back to the assembly plant so it could better explain provisions in the new contract.

The agreement would not bring another GM product to the Lordstown plant, keeping employees out of work.

In fact, GM announced Thursday that it was selling the Lordstown facility to an electric vehicle startup company.

GM wanted to point out buyout and retirement options to its former workers — what they are eligible for and who is eligible for it.

“Management — that’s their package, that’s their program, so they have to roll it out. The tone was anxious, frustration. We’re trying to get answers and not everything is coming out very quick.”

The buyout and retirement packages are based on years of service. More money is available to employees who worked longer.