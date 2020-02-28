General Motors invites public to talk about battery plant construction

GM officials will meet with the public in Lordstown to talk about the new battery plant

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you wanted the chance to talk to General Motors about its plans to build a new battery-cell plant in Lordstown, mark down March 5 on your calendar.

The company will meet with the public from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lordstown Administration Building, 1455 Salt Springs Rd.

This meeting comes before a public hearing that is scheduled for March 12 in which the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be on hand to help answer questions about environmental concerns.

GM has plans with South Korea’s LG Chem to build a multi-billion dollar battery plant on Tod Avenue, right behind the GM assembly plant now operating as Lordstown Motors.

The start of construction is planned between April and July but is contingent on getting permits approved.

The March 12 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Lordstown High School, 1824 Salt Springs Rd.