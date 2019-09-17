General Mills recalls some Gold Medal flour

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – General Mills is recalling some of its Gold Medal flour.

The company announced Monday it is voluntarily recalling five-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour with a best by date of September 6, 2020.

The recall is being issued for the potential presence of E. coli, which was discovered during a sampling of the five-pound bag product.

The recall includes the following:

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5LB Flour Package UPC 016000 196100 Recalled Better if Used by Date 06SEP2020KC

There have been no confirmed illnesses related to the flour.

If you have the flour in your pantry, dispose of it. Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103 or visit their website.

This recall only affects this one date code of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour five-pound bags. All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by this recall.