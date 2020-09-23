General Assembly approves speed-camera revenue amendment, moves to Governor’s desk

The amendment corrects language in the law that cuts Local Government Funding to areas like Columbiana County due to speed camera usage

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – An amendment to House Bill 163 presented by Rep. Tim Ginter (R-Salem) Tuesday was approved by the General Assembly Wednesday and will move to the Governor’s desk for consideration.

The amendment corrects language in the law that cuts Local Government Funding to areas like Columbiana County.

Some jurisdictions within the county lost funding because other jurisdictions made more money off tickets from speed cameras than LGF money they were to get.

“Last year, the transportation budget legislation, under House Bill 62, that became law contained an error in language that required communities with traffic cameras to report to the state the fine money generated, and that amount would then be deducted from the community’s annual state LGF allocation if the fines exceeded the LGF allocations received by the communities from the cameras.”

Rep. Ginter proposed an amendment to fix the verbiage so they wouldn’t lose their Local Government Funding.

“This amendment corrects a technical oversight that reduced non-offending jurisdictions’ LGF payments within the same county as the offending jurisdiction,” he said.

According to Ginter’s office, the amendment would prevent non-offending jurisdictions from losing funding, a monthly payment to reimburse non-offending jurisdictions in 2021, require the reimbursement be transferred from the Ohio Highway and Transportation Safety Fund to the Local Government Fund and hold other subdivisions in the county harmless in the event that the ticket revenue exceeds LGF funding.

As of right now, only Liverpool Township will use the cameras next year. East Liverpool City voted them out after this year, and Wellsville quit using them last November.

