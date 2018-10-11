Gender reveal party at Boardman Applebee's ends with police breaking up fight
A group went outside to pop confetti poppers and refused to clean it up
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - A gender reveal party got out of control at the Boardman Applebee's earlier this week.
Police were called Monday night to break up a fight between staff and a group.
About 20 people went outside to pop confetti poppers, but when managers asked them to clean it up, the manager said they got mad and some even screamed at a hostess and threw menus at her.
Police are still looking into the matter.