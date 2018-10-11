Gender reveal party at Boardman Applebee's ends with police breaking up fight

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy of the Boardman Police Department

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - A gender reveal party got out of control at the Boardman Applebee's earlier this week.

Police were called Monday night to break up a fight between staff and a group.

About 20 people went outside to pop confetti poppers, but when managers asked them to clean it up, the manager said they got mad and some even screamed at a hostess and threw menus at her.

Police are still looking into the matter.