Gearing up for the holidays early at Christmas in the Woods

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – We haven’t even got to Halloween yet, but an event in Columbiana is prepping for Christmas a little early.

The 26th annual Christmas in the Woods event, hosted by Bone Appetite Bakery is helping everyone get into the holiday spirit.

The event has been ranked #1 as one of the “Top 100 Best Classic and Contemporary Craft Shows” in the September 2020 issue of Sunshine Artist.

Hallmark has also ranked Columbiana as one of the “Top 25 Christmas Towns in the United States”.

There will be craftspeople and vendors at the event.

The promotor has been working closely with the Columbiana Health District to be in compliance with state guidelines and mandates. The goal is to provide a successful show in a healthy and safe environment, according to the event’s Facebook page.

The event is on Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

